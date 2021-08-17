Muhyiddin’s exit caused by power struggle, laments Fadillah

KUCHING (Aug 17): It is rather disappointing that caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been caught up in a political power struggle despite the full commitment of Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The former Works Minister and Senior Minister in the PN government said the Muhyiddin-led administration had done its best to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, including accelerating the immunisation programme that had begun to show results.

“However, I am disappointed that despite the commitment and hard work of PN government to tackle the pandemic and support the people, the 8th Prime Minister had to face pressure from a political power struggle that eventually culminated in him making a decision to step down,” said Fadillah in a statement.

Still, the Petra Jaya MP accorded his highest gratitude to Muhyiddin for placing trust in him to take on the portfolio as Senior Minister of Works and to lead the Ministry of Works from March 10 last year to Aug 16 this year.

“As the minister twice in charge of the Ministry of Works from March 10 last year to Aug 16 this year, and during my first stint from 2013 to 2018, I have given my best to carry out my duties for the welfare of the people and the country.”

Fadillah hoped whoever takes over as the Minister of Works will continue and implements the projects approved and planned for the benefit of the people, similar to how PN had done for all the projects approved under the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government during the latter’s 22 months in power.

“We should not cause the people to become victims in this long running political crisis and the rather frequent change in government. Whatever projects promised to the people for their welfare must be continued.”

Fadillah thanked all the staff members of the Ministry of Works and its agencies for their cooperation throughout his stints in the ministry.

“I would like to apologise if there were any shortcomings from my side throughout my time holding this portfolio and I hope the ministry will continue to advance and achieve greatness under a new leadership soon.”

Nonetheless, Fadillah said the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) respected Muhyiddin’s decision to tender his resignation together with Cabinet members after being granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday.

“The decision made by Muhyiddin was in accordance with Article 43 (4) of the Federal Constitution after losing the majority support of members of Parliament.

“GPS also respects the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint Muhyiddin as the caretaker Prime Minister until a new Prime Minister is appointed. We respect parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy,” said Fadillah, who is GPS chief whip.

Regardless, Fadillah prayed that the people in the country would continue to be under the protection of God and for the Covid-19 pandemic to end soon.