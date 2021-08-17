Nine Sabah areas under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Nine areas in Sabah will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Aug 19 until Sept 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They are Kampung Kuala Abai and Kampung Payas-Payas in Kota Belud, Beverly Hills Phase 3 and Regency Park in Penampang, and Kampung Iburu and Kampung Meligan in Sipitang.

Taman Ria Height in Tawau, Kompleks Baiduri Ayu in Felda Sahabat 9 in Lahad Datu and Moynord farm workers’ housing in Beluran will also be placed under similar restrictions.

Meanwhile, the EMCOs at Kampung Banjar in Keningau, Kem 3 Sibulu in Keningau, Penampang Baru in Penampang, and immigration detention centre in Tawau will end on August 18.