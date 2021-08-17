Over 28.3 million Covid-19 vaccines administered in M’sia as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): A total of 28,312,631 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) as of yesterday (Aug 16), according to the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV).

JKJAV, via an infographic tweet, shared that a total of 17,252,314 individuals have received the first dose of the vaccine while 11,060,317 people got the second dose.

In terms of percentage, 52.8 per cent of the country’s population has received the first dose while 33.9 per cent has completed the two-dose vaccination.

Meanwhile, on the daily vaccination rate, a total of 501,776 doses were administered yesterday with 175,874 being the first dose while 325,902 were the second dose.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 to provide vaccinations to curb the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide. — Bernama

Laporan kumulatif vaksinasi mengikut negeri setakat 16 Ogos 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/GcDtHIYFK5 — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 17, 2021