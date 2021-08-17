PBB veteran hopes Muhyiddin returns as PM, expects GE15 in first quarter 2022

KUCHING (Aug 17): A Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) veteran has expressed hope that the next general election will pave the way for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to return as prime minister after he resigned yesterday.

Dato Peter Minos, who is Samarahan Walikota, said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government appreciated the respect and assistance Muhyiddin had given to the state’s ruling coalition and the people during his 17 months as prime minister.

“So GPS will welcome him back as full prime minister. If any others become prime minister, I will not know how GPS and Sarawak will react because the state’s experience of 22 months under Pakatan Harapan (PH) previously was not sweet but bitter,” he said when contacted.

.

“For us in Sarawak, we must continue to keep the political peace and stability and people’s unity. We are well led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and we must maintain this. We cannot let political upheaval like that in the Peninsular happen in Sarawak.”

Muhyiddin had quit as prime minister after 18 Umno MPs had withdrawn their support for him and his Perikatan Nasional government, reducing his support in parliament to half of the simple majority in the august house.

Following the resignation, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had made Muhyddin, who is Pagoh MP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president, caretaker prime minister until a new premier could be appointed.

Minos saw Muhyiddin’s resignation as a loss for the country.

“It is very sad and bad that a good and wise prime minister was forced and hounded out of office by a group associated with some power crazy kleptocrats,” he said.

He also failed to see who could be the next prime minister.

“I do not see how Malaysia can now choose a fit and suitable prime minister. Three of the contenders were and are charged in court for criminal charges while another two are too old and pretty not in sync with new things,” he said.

Among the names that have cropped up as potential prime minister have included former prime ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and veteran Umno lawmaker Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Minos said it would not be easy for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to choose from any of them.

He believed that the best way out of the current political impasse was for an early general election to be called although he conceded that now was not the right time for the polls due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That said, he felt that the polls could be a possibility after Malaysia achieves its targeted herd immunity by October this year when 80 per cent of Malaysians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

“By November, parliament can be dissolved and 60 days after that, the general election can be held. That will mean the general election will be in either January or February 2022,” he said.

“So if Muhyiddin and group wins in the coming election, then he will be back as full prime minister again. After all he is still the fittest, the best, clean, straight, honest, able and humble. He will win, especially now with lots of public sympathy and well wishes,” said Minos.

The 15th general election is expected to be held on or before July 2023 after the current parliament term expires.

After the general election, he said the new government would have a lot to do including in ensuring that the rights of Sabah and Sarawak in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 are fully restored.

He said he also hoped after the general election, the national oil corporation, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), would give more in development funds to Sabah and Sarawak.