Pusa changes to Covid-19 red zone after recording 56 locally transmitted cases in past two weeks

KUCHING (Aug 17): Pusa district has changed to a Covid-19 red zone after recording 56 locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update said that this brings the total number of red zones in Sarawak to 21.

Aside from Pusa, the districts classified as red zones are Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri, and Sibu.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Mabong district changed to a yellow zone from green zone after recording one local infection today.

This brings the total of yellow zones to 10. Aside from Bukit Mabong, the other yellow zones are Belaga, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau, Lawas and Tanjung Manis.

There are now five orange zones, comprising of Song, Meradong, Beluru, Kapit and Kanowit.

The districts of Daro, Matu, Marudi and Limbang remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.