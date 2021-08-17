Report: Mukhriz says Pejuang open to Ismail Sabri, Anwar or Shafie as PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has not ruled out supporting any of the main contenders to be the next prime minister, party president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said.

However, he said Pejuang would prefer to cooperate with Pakatan Harapan rather than Perikatan Nasional whose administration collapsed with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as prime minister yesterday.

“[Pejuang] is prepared to work with PN, this is not something we can avoid in order to secure the numbers,” he was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

Muhkriz added that his party’s preference for now was still PH that governed the country prior to PN with his father, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as the seventh prime minister.

He said his party hoped that PH would continue working to secure the needed support and inform Pejuang once this has been achieved in order for matters to proceed.

“We are open to all three (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal dan Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob), but our priority is definitely with PH,” he added.

Umno vice-president Ismail is the main contender from the PN side while PH has reiterated that it was fully behind Opposition leader Anwar.

Shafie was proposed as an alternative by his own party that is in the Opposition but outside of the PH coalition.

Mukhriz added that Pejuang would only refuse to support the so-called “court cluster”, the moniker given to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former PM Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s faction of the party.

Muhyiddin resigned on Monday with no successor, but has stayed on as caretaker until a new government is formed.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong met earlier today with the leaders of political parties and said he would appoint a prime minister he believed likely to command a majority. — Malay Mail