Sheda: Mass recalibration programme for migrant workers underway

KUCHING (Aug 17): Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) is now actively involved with the mass recalibration programme for migrant workers in the state, said its president Augustine Wong Chung Ho.

In a statement, he said this programme is part of the association’s initiative to relieve the current shortage of workers in the construction industry.

He explained that based on the outcome of the meeting held between the Sarawak government – represented by relevant authorities – and Sheda on Aug 16, Sheda is now embarking on a registration drive where member companies who are in need of assistance to renew their foreign workers’ work permits or visas are encouraged to register wth the association.

Wong emphasised that only migrant workers who have entered Sarawak legally are allowed to be recalibrated.

“The objective of the registration drive, which is to be carried out state-wide starting from Aug 17, is to ensure smooth and fast-track recalibration of foreign workers, which will be made possible with assistance rendered by various authorities including the Labour Department and Immigration Department.

“By registering with Sheda, the association will be able to identify the companies requiring assistance in ‘recalibrating’ their foreign workers, so that members could be guided on the procedures of applications and documentation required to be submitted to both the Labour and Immigration Departments,” he said in the statement.

Wong, on behalf of Sheda, thanked the various departments for their assistance in the mass recalibration drive.

He said those with enquiries can contact the Sheda State Secretariat on 082-366334 and 082-366434, via fax (082-365001), email ([email protected]), or WhatsApp to 016-8972723 or 016-8882856.