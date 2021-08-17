Sibu folk share wishlist for new prime minister

SIBU (Aug 17): Following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister yesterday, Sibu folk have shared what they hope his successor will be able to achieve.

Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang said the incoming prime minister needs to be more pragmatic and inclusive in forming the Cabinet to urgently alleviate the misery of the people.

She said it is undeniable there will be a huge challenge to bring the country back on track.

“But first, he needs to stabilise the political situation before the pandemic can be controlled and the economic recession can be reversed,” she said.

As such, she said the new prime minister needs to appoint a good Cabinet to help him.

“He should be more inclusive and should form committees to include members from Sarawak and Sabah and also more Opposition members in the fight against pandemic and in policy making so that the people can live a normal life.

“I hope that he would enlist more young and MPs and qualified civil servants, who are of the same mind to fight against the common enemy of Covid-19,” she said.

Chang said credit should be given to Muhyiddin for honourably resigning together with his cabinet, even if he only did so after being pushed into a corner.

“That is the right constitutional step after losing the majority of parliamentary support,” she said.

She opined the latest political development in the country was yet another embarrassing episode for Malaysia.

“When most countries are fighting the pandemic, our leaders are fighting each other and desperately trying to either hold on or to grab power and in the process, had neglected the much needed health, economic, and social concerns of the people,” she said.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the country requires a new team of leaders to execute new plans, new policies, and new strategies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as well as building the nation.

“We also need some sort of mechanisms and laws to prevent party hopping so that it will stop all this nonsense from happening again,” he said.

According to him, the people are expecting Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to take over the premiership and lead with a new group of people.

Former chairman of the Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Gregory Hii said he was saddened by Muhyiddin’s resignation.

“I believe he had tried his best during his tenure as Malaysian prime minister during this difficult period, having to tackle the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and poor economic environment.

“He is now given the task of interim prime minister to ensure a smooth transition of power. It is a very important task and I hope he will try to ensure that the new PM will reflect the most popular choice of the people, one who has the experience, the integrity, and honesty to do and perform the job,” he said.

Hii said the incoming prime minister must be ready to serve all Malaysians, irrespective of race, religion, or culture.

“Serious challenges lie ahead. As a Malaysian, I hope we will all rally to ensure we get on top of these problems and become winners,” he added.