Six caught for fishing at park area

KOTA KINABALU: Six foreigners were arrested and their trawler confiscated along with equipment and marine catch worth RM1.45 million by the General Operations Force (GOF) near the waters of Pulau Tiga.

Sabah Brigade GOF Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Abduh Ismail said the arrest and seizure were made during the “Op Bersepadu Khazanah” by the GOF Tiger Platoon Battalion 16 about 10.35pm on Monday.

He said that the Sabah Parts and Sabah Wildife Department (SWD) as well as the police’s drone unit also took part in the operation.

“A trawler was detected at the Pulau Tiga waters before it was inspected by the Kota Kinabalu GOF Tiger Platoon Battalion and the Sabah Wildlife Department.

“Investigation found that the trawler was carrying frozen marine products in a cold room on the boat. The cost is estimated at RM200,000,” he said.

“A hawksbill turtle was also found attached to the nets when it was taken up,” he said.

Mohd Abdul said that they have arrested the six crew members aged between 26 and 52 years old, believed to be Filipinos and Indonesians.

The suspects are apprehended under Section 48(1)(c ), (d) and (p) of the Parks Enactment 1982 (PIN 2007) to help with investigation.

“The offences are entering a park area without permission and using the net to catch marine products.

“All the catch and confiscation have been transported to the Pulau Tiga Park Administration Station for further action,” he said.