SMC: Supermarkets to allow entry only for fully vaccinated from end Aug

SIBU (Aug 17): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will get supermarket operators here to allow entry only to shoppers who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine starting this month end, says its chairman Clarence Ting.

He said initially supermarkets were encouraged to allow entry to those vaccinated with at least the first dose.

“According to the new SOP (standard operating procedure) released by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), it says among others that under Sarawak’s NRP Phase 2, only employers and workers in the private sector who have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination are allowed to come to their workplace.

“Premises owners and their workers must ensure that only customers who have completed two doses of vaccine are allowed entry.

“According to Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee, we should only implement in Sibu end of August or early September as many people have not received both doses.

“On Saturday during his live Facebook streaming, Dr Annuar disclosed that over 80 per cent have been vaccinated with both doses and told me to implement the measure end August,” Ting told reporters during a visit to Farley Supermarket here yesterday.

He was accompanied by his deputy Bujang Abdul Majid, Public Health Standing Committee vice-chairperson Councillor Jenny Ting and Farley Supermarket manager Yeo Soon Teck.

The supermarket was applauded for taking the initiative to only allow entry to fully vaccinated shoppers and turning away 40-50 customers a day.

The initiative was implemented immediately after the release of the new SOP by SDMC, said Yeo.

At Farley Café, he said patrons have to show vaccination certificates to dine-in, which is why many customers feel safe about dining there.