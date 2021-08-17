SMC to provide stainless steel kiosks for night market barbecue stalls

SIBU (Aug 17): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will provide stainless steel kiosks to barbecue stall operators at the night market to make them more presentable and attractive to visitors, said councillor Nazatusyima Bujang.

She said the updated kiosks could help entice visitors to the night market and give them greater confidence to frequent the stalls.

According to her, the project was supposed to be implemented earlier but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This week, SMC will finalise the letter of undertaking for the barbecue stallholders. They will sign (letter of undertaking) by this month end.

“For that, they will be required to pay RM300 as deposit. The annual permit fee is RM60. The deposit will be refunded to them if they no longer trade in Pasar Malam,” she told reporters last night after visiting the night market.

She said in future, the operators would be required to keep the new kiosks in a secured area behind the Inland Revenue Board office at Jalan Pulau.

“Presently, they keep their stalls (in alleyways) scattered around town.

“Taking into consideration safety and cleanliness, the council has decided to provide them with a designated area secured with a grille,” said Nazatusyima, who is the councillor in charge of the night market together with councillor Raymond Tiong Eng Lee.

SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman councillor Albert Tiang said the stalls are fitted with high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters to reduce smoke emissions from the barbecuing.

On another matter, he said a permanent barricade has been proposed at the junction of Jalan Cross and Jalan Central to bar vehicles from entering when the night market is operating.

“It quite difficult to manage the entry point. So, the best thing is for a permanent barricade — to be suggested by the Engineering Division (of SMC),” Tiang said.

He explained the proposed barricade would be put up at around 4.30pm daily.

There are currently 164 stalls at the night market — 75 food stalls and 89 merchandise stalls — operating on alternate days.