‘Spider-Man’ receives first vaccine

KOTA KINABALU: The vaccination centre at the mini Putajaya hall was cheered up with the appearance of a superhero, Spider-Man who came for his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Mohamad Khan Bayani said wearing a Spider-Man costume had been his hobby to entertain people, including when travelling overseas.

“I came early at the vaccination centre and allowed to go home around 10am.

“However, since many vaccine recipients requested to take picture together, I stayed a little bit longer to bring smile to those who participated in the national vaccination drive.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many of us. So, I hope this small contribution can bring smile to the people and frontliners,” he said.

Mohamad Khan also encouraged all Sabahans to register for vaccination.