Two more premises in Sarawak added to HIDE system

KUCHING (Aug 17): Another two shopping malls here were added to the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update.

SDMC said the two shopping malls are the Plaza Merdeka Shopping Centre and The Spring Shopping Mall, bringing the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system to 289.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken and do not need to close except when directed by authorities.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that the police have issued 15 compounds for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sarawak today. Of the total compounds, 11 were issued in Kuching, three in Bintulu and one in Miri.

Topping the list of compounds was failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering before entering a premises with seven compounds, followed by exiting Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas without permission (5), not practicing social distancing (2) and one for exiting the quarantine centre.

No arrests were made by the police, said SDMC.

Since March 18 last year, the committee said the police have issued 10,010 compounds.

Meanwhile, the local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued two compounds for SOPs violations, with one each issued by the Serian District Council and Bau District Council respectively.

One compound was issued for having incomplete customer record book and one for operating without permission in an area currently under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

The committee said the local authorities have issued a total of 1,428 compounds since Feb 1 this year.