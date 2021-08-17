Umno, Pakatan leaders arrive at Istana Negara for audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): Ahead of scheduled audiences with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 2pm today, political party leaders have started arriving at Istana Negara here.

The first few vehicles that arrived at Gate 2 of the Palace were carrying Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi who arrived at 1.45pm.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim all arrived together afterwards at 1.59pm.

Yesterday, it was reported that the audience will be to discuss the identity of the next prime minister, following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation yesterday.

This comes as Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun issued a notice this morning instructing all MPs to submit in writing to Istana Negara their candidate for the next prime minister before 4pm tomorrow.

Azhar in the letter said this is in accordance with Article 43 (2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

MORE TO COME