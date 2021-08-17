Verbal abuse, almost getting bitten among challenges faced by Sibu team vaccinating the homeless

SIBU (Aug 17): The Sibu Covid-19 Vaccination Team that has been working to ensure the homeless here are vaccinated have faced verbal abuse and even nearly getting bitten in their efforts.

The team of 40 staff from the Sibu Resident’s Office, Sibu District Office, Welfare Department, Sibu Health Office, Sibu Hospital, and the police went to the ground on Sunday and Monday to locate and vaccinate homeless individuals in several locations around town.

During the programme from 8pm until midnight on both days, the team managed to administer the first dose of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to 15 individuals.

At Jalan Pulau last night, it took about 10 minutes for three to four policemen to persuade and placate one man with mental health issues, who acted aggressively, to allow the team to vaccinate him.

At Jalan Channel, a policeman nearly got bitten by an elderly man before a health staff member managed to administer him with the vaccine.

At Jalan Wong Nai Siong, the process was a lot smoother as a homeless woman known as ‘Princess’, who initially attempted to flea, finally cooperated when a vaccinator administered the injection.

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman Wong Hie Sieng, who joined the team, said they targeted to vaccinate 30 homeless individuals registered under the Welfare Department.

“The purpose of the operation is to ensure homeless individuals get vaccinated as they are also categorised in the high risk groups for Covid-19 infection due to their frequent movement in public places.

“We also want to make sure everyone who is eligible is vaccinated, regardless whether they are ordinary individuals, homeless, foreigners, or stateless,” the Sibu Resident told reporters during the closing of the vaccination programme for the homeless last night.

Wong said as such, the Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development together with the agencies involved have taken the initiative to ensure the homeless are not marginalised.

To help the authorities identify the homeless who have been vaccinated, photos were taken of each individual, he said.

“We have their record and we will find them to make sure they complete their vaccination.

“The individuals will be given a similar vaccination card as others once they complete their double dose vaccine,” he said.

The homeless were also each presented with a hygiene kit and food items during the operation, he said.

Wong also urged Sibu folk who have yet to be vaccinated to do so to protect the community against the pandemic.

“The vaccine is free. They can go to the nearest vaccination centres at Sibu Indoor Stadium or in Sibu Jaya.

“Vaccination has been proven effective in bringing down the number of Covid-19 cases in Sibu so far,” he added.