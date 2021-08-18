40 years wait for land titles over next year

KOTA KINABALU: After waiting for more than 40 years, more that 1,000 villagers at three villages in Tongod will finally be receiving the titles to their lands.

The villagers in Kampung Kirunggu, Kampung Kotodon and Kampung Simpang Entilibon are expected to receive the land titles by the middle of next year.

Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah said a total of 2,300 acres will be distributed among the villagers.

Speaking at the launching of the Perkhidmatan Tanah Anak Negeri Sabah (PANTAS) in the area, he said a new village would be set up there and will be equipped with basic infrastructure such as water and electricity supply.

“I would like to remind the recipients of the land titles to work on the land for agricultural purposes and not to sell or rent it to middlemen,” he said, adding that once the land is gazetted, an action committee will be formed to enable landowners to develop the site through integrated agriculture and livestock activities.

Meanwhile, Sandakan Lands and Survey Department officer Samuel Tan said the survey work in the area is expected to take three months and should be completed by the end of October.

Ten surveyors were stationed in the area to carry out survey work, including designing roads, location of government buildings and public facilities.

PANTAS surveying action committee manager Erick Ukil expressed his appreciation to Masiung for making sure that the surveying program was implemented.

According to Erick, the residents involved are excited to see the surveying being done and to know that a new village with basic facilities such as roads, electricity and water supply will be set up there.

“As a representative of the people of this area, I am thankful that our wait for more than 40 years has now ended with joy,” he said.