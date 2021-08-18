Abang Johari leaves it to the Agong to decide on the next PM

KUCHING (Aug 18): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was putting Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) nominee for prime minister close to his chest as the matter concerned the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Despite repeated questions from the media, Abang Johari, who is GPS chairman, was adamant not to spill the beans.

“How can I overtake the Agong? I cannot tell. Let the Yang di-Pertuan Agong make the decision,” he responded when met at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) entrance after GPS had a meeting today.

Abang Johari however confirmed GPS 18 MPs would only submitted one name to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong via individual MP’s statutory declaration.

He said GPS is on “one voice” in regards the matter.

When met, Petra Jaya MP Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof also reacted similarly when asked.

Earlier in Miri, Abang Johari also told a press conference the same thing.

“I leave it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

Before that, Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told The Borneo Post that GPS has agreed in principle to nominate Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next prime minister.

Wan Junaidi would be among the 18 GPS MPs due to submit their statutory declaration to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah by 4pm today.

Last night, Ismail Sabri was nominated by Umno and its Barisan Nasional coalition partners for the post, while the Pakatan Harapan plus bloc has nominated PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The nation had to have a new prime minister after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resign from the post after losing the simple majority in Parliament when 18 Umno MPs decided not to support him.