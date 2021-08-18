About 12,000 residents of Taman Samarindah affected by EMCO

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 18): Some 12,000 residents from 2,450 families are currently under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Taman Samarindah, said a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

It explained the implementation of the EMCO there from yesterday until August 30 covers the housing areas from Lorong 1 to Lorong 27.

“The EMCO was implemented following positive cases linked to the Bandar Riyal Cluster.

“A survey carried out today found the authorities were already conducting road closure operations for the area,” it said in the report yesterday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update on Monday (Aug 16) informed that Lorong 1 up to Lorong 27 of Taman Samarindah were among the four localities in the state placed under EMCO until Aug 30.

According to standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Security Council (MKN) for EMCO areas, all economic sectors in such localities are not allowed to operate.

Schools and houses of worship are to remain closed during the duration of the EMCO in these areas while social, recreational and cultural activities are also not allowed.

All residents in the EMCO areas are not allowed to exit their respective houses, while outside guests and visitors are not allowed to enter the affected areas.

Entry and exit points for the affected areas are closed and no movement is allowed except for emergencies such as illness or deaths.