Better for GPS to maintain friendly spirit with new federal government, says analyst

KUCHING (Aug 18): It is not wrong for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to maintain a friendly spirit with the new federal government, much like what has been practised all this while, opines Prof Datu Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman.

The political analyst said no matter which government would be formed later, GPS should continue to be a ‘friendly party’, rather than be a hostile one.

However, he also pointed out that the priority of GPS should be firm and not succumb to any pressure upon adopting a friendly approach with the new federal government.

“The move to maintain a friendly nature would be more advantageous.

“At the same time, if the new government invites GPS to once again be part of the (Federal) Cabinet unconditionally, this should be considered on the capacity and spirit to represent Sarawak in ensuring that the plans and development of the state could go forward and bring forth many advantages to Sarawak,” he said when contacted.

Nevertheless, Mohd Fadzil said if Pakatan Harapan (PH) were to lead the new government, GPS might likely face problems based on PH’s previous poor records such as cancelling and cutting off several mega projects, which were detrimental to the state.

In this context, he said there was justification for GPS to evaluate any decision regarding its stance.

“However, any decision and action on GPS’ position after this is entirely subject to GPS leadership.

“They are more knowledgeable and wiser in navigating and determining the direction that they should take, which could bring benefits and advantages for Sarawakians and the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fadzil stressed that the main goal of the new federal government should be to improve and ensure the stability of the country’s political situation because this was one of the keys towards resolving many other issues.

He said this should be the prerequisite that needed to be pledged upon so as to address critical issues plaguing the country such as tackling the Covid-19 crisis and driving the economic and industrial sectors for the purpose of generating income for the country and the people.

“All these can be effective through short and long-term strategies, as well as accurate and robust planning.”

As such, Mohd Fadzil said the new government should provide its ability to curb the increase of Covid-19 cases in the country and restore the people’s sources of income through the creation of jobs and businesses, while also revitalising the tourism industry and stabilising the education sector that had been badly affected.

“Stop the endless episode of unhealthy political drama caused by the greedy desire to seize power and position. Enough is enough for the political situation in the country, which has already become a very ugly spectacle.

“After this, the direction should be focused on more critical agenda rather than to continue playing politics,” stressed the analyst.