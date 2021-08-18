Cops cripple drug syndicate with RM1.04 mln haul, two arrests

KUCHING (Aug 18): A series of drug raids carried out by police saw the seizure of narcotics worth over RM1.04 million and the arrest of two men.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the four ‘Op Rempuh Pusher’ raids were jointly conducted by personnel from the Kuching and Padawan narcotics investigation divisions in locations around the two districts between Aug 13 and 15.

“The raids were carried out at Federal Park in Matang, the roadside near a five-star hotel at Mile 4, a condominium at Jalan Lapangan Terbang and at Jalan Hup Kee, which saw the arrest of two local men, aged 22 and 24.

“Seized during the raids were 17,838 grammes of ecstasy pills worth RM378,150; 299 grammes of methamphetamine worth RM29,900; and six boxes packed with more methamphetamine weighing 6,373 grammes and worth RM637,200,” he told a press conference at the district police headquarters here yesterday.

He added that police also seized cash amounting to RM3,535 and two vehicles from the suspects, who are believed to be part of a drug trafficking syndicate which has been active since 2013.

According to Ahsmon, the syndicate’s modus operandi is to utilise courier services to traffic drugs into the state, and have the shipment delivered to a fake address.

“There will be no one to receive the drugs as the address is fake. Later however, one of the suspects would claim that he was contacted by the deliverer to pick up the drugs (from the courier company).”

He said based on information obtained, the drugs were meant for distribution to nearby districts including Padawan, Bau, Lundu and Kota Samarahan.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are still trying to track down other suspects involved because we are determined to curb these drug pushers and addicts,” he added.

On the two men arrested, Ahsmon said both have past drug-related criminal records, and that one of them was tested positive for drug abuse.

The duo has been remanded for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

With Ahsmon at the press conference was Kuching deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa.