Covid-19: Beluru becomes Sarawak’s 22nd red zone district

KUCHING (Aug 18): The number of Covid-19 red zone districts in Sarawak have increased to 22 with the addition of Beluru District after it had recorded 41 local infections in the last 14 days.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement that the other red zone districts were Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Apart from that, there were also four orange zone districts, 10 yellow zone districts and four green zone districts in the state to date.

The orange zones districts were Song, Meradong, Kapit and Kanowit while yellow zone districts were Bukit Mabong, Belaga, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau, Lawas and Tanjung Manis.

The four green zone districts were Daro, Matu, Marudi and Limbang.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone while one to 20 local infection cases recorded in a district over a two-week period are classified as yellow zone. Districts with 41 and more cases will be designated as red zones while those with 21 to 40 cases are classified as orange zones.