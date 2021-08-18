Covid-19: State govt urged to play bigger role

KOTA KINABALU: Luyang State Assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe suggested the state government play a bigger role in supplying human resources for the state and district health departments.

“I have received many complaints regarding the health department. Other than crowds at Mega PPVs (public vaccination centres) that are worrying the public, the complaints include the following.

“Firstly, swab test results are greatly delayed.

“Other than that, those who have undergone 14 days of quarantine are still unable to receive their release letter.

Therefore, their quarantine bracelets are not removable.

“Those who are infected are instructed to undergo home quarantine. No quarantine bracelets or quarantine order are issued. We are worried that this would become a pandemic prevention flaw.

“Last but not least, the public have been trying to contact the health department but no one is responding to the hotline or answering the concerns of the public,” he said. .

Phoong acknowledges the challenges of the health authorities and urges the state government to address the issue.

“It is unacceptable as quarantine is not monitored by the authorities and some irresponsible patients would continue to walk in the public. Those who are infected are also anxious as they have limited information, such miscommunication would not help us to curb this pandemic but cause public turmoil.

“In my opinion, the state government has responsibility to lend a helping hand to the federal authority, the state and district health departments.

“A huge amount of human resources is needed as the flow is enormous. We need more staff to help in various fields such as conducting swab tests, producing results, informing infected patients, quarantine related arrangements, transportation to quarantine centres, ensuring second swab test results are negative.

“The state government plays a crucial role in the administrative system. They can appoint staff to handle hotline services, monitor quarantine orders, remove quarantine bracelets. This is to allow the health department to shift more health professionals to fight against the virus through our vaccination programs,” suggested Phoong.

He also commended former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal for his visionary leadership and establishing the state’s health ministry.

“During our (Warisan-PH) tenure as the state government, former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal established the Ministry of Health and People’s Wellbeing. We clearly understand that the health related authority is under the federal government constitutionally but the state government is not totally excluded from public health matters. If the state government is able to participate and play a bigger role, it would help usbto flatten the curve sooner.”

Phoong as the former Minister of Youth and Sports Sabah, he has also recommended the state government to involve the ministry to help ramp up the state’s vaccination program.

“I have recommended previously that the state government should encourage local youth organisations to organise vaccination awareness programs in various districts.

“The ministry should utilise the ready funds to provide allowances to youth volunteers from these youth organisations.

“The ministry also has many tangible assets such as sports infrastructures. The government can convert these infrastructures to PPVs to expedite our vaccination program,” recommended the Pakatan Harapan Sabah Youth chief.

He also urges the state government to improve and play a bigger role in this war against Covid-19 and the public to remain calm.

“I would also like to call the public to remain calm amid this situation. If you have been informed positive and undergone 14 days of quarantine, please do not panic and continue to reach out to KKM (Health Ministry) hotline,”

“Please be a responsible citizen and undergo self quarantine if you are infected or a close contact to the infected. If you happen to develop severe symptoms, kindly contact the 999 hotline,” he said.