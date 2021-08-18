Dr Noor Hisham: Four fully vaccinated individuals among 12,993 deaths, clinical audit shows

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): A recent clinical data audit of local Covid-19 fatalities showed that four deaths involved fully vaccinated individuals, Health Director General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

“Our recent clinical audit data analysis on the ‘breakthrough deaths’ showed that among the overall 12,993 deaths recorded, 80 cases had been partially vaccinated (0.6 per cent) and four cases had full vaccination (0.3 per cent),” Dr Noor Hisham said briefly in a tweet this morning.

A total of 293 Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, with 44 of those deaths involving patients brought in dead.

In August alone, a staggering 4,053 Covid-19 deaths have been reported, averaging out to about 238 deaths a day.

Out of the deaths reported this month, 801 were of those brought in dead, which is an average of 47 per day.

As of yesterday, Malaysia has confirmed a total of 13,077 Covid-19 deaths. — Malay Mail