Driver claims trial to molesting cleaner

KOTA KINABALU: A driver claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here on Wednesday to molesting a cleaner.

Sanjay Ganth, 41, who appeared before magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun, was accused of molesting the 25-year-old victim at an office of a hospital’s transport unit here at 9.30am on June 26.

The charge was under Section 354 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The court fixed September 1 for case management and the court extended the accused’s bail of RM4,000 with two local sureties granted during a virtual hearing on July 13

During the previous hearing, the court also reminded the accused, who was represented by counsel Marcel Jude Joseph, not to come near or communicate with the victim, pending disposal of the case.