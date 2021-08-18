Facebook, TikTok mantain ban on content promoting Taliban

MOSCOW (Aug 18): Facebook and TikTok said they would continue to ban content promoting the Taliban after the movement took control of Afghanistan, Sputnik quoted the CNBC report citing the statement by the social media giants.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organisation under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation policies,” Facebook stated as quoted by CNBC.

The Taliban has been banned from Facebook for several years, with all accounts maintained on behalf of the Taliban removed. A special team of Afghan nationals are working with Facebook to facilitate the identification of accounts glorifying the group, the Facebook representative added.

TikTok also said it had designated the Taliban as a terrorist organisation and would continue removing content promoting the movement. – Bernama