Four localities in Sabah under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Four localities in Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from this Friday until Sept 2.

National Security Council Director-General Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the areas are Kampung Tanjong Pagar, Sipitang; Kampung Baru Luyang squatter settlement in Penampang; Kampung Padang Tembak, Keningau and Kampung Jawa, Tawau.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all these EMCO areas is the same as previously announced,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the EMCO at Kampung Kuala Mengalong in Sipitang; Perumahan Ladang Mostyn and Kampung Kasnuri, Kunak; Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama and University Apartment 1, Kota Kinabalu will end on Friday.

“The EMCO termination is based on the analysis by the Health Ministry on the infection risk and trend,” he added. – Bernama