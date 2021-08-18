Hold general election to resolve power struggle, says PBB man

KUCHING (Aug 18): A general election (EC) should be held to resolve the power struggle in the federal government, says Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim.

The PBB Supreme Council member said there is no reason for the EC not to hold elections during the Covid-19 pandemic since the majority of Malaysians are now fully vaccinated.

Furthermore, the EC could take some pointers from other countries which have successfully conducted elections during the pandemic, such as Singapore, New Zealand and the United States.

“If these countries can hold elections, why can’t Malaysia?

“Personally, I feel that if we postpone our election, it will continue to lead to a power struggle. So the best solution is to hold an election,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding the people should be given the choice to elect a new government.

“The people are mature enough and can evaluate for themselves whom they deem a good leader to lead the country.

Ahmad also said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the wisdom to determine who the next prime minister will be after the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

“I believe His Majesty will choose a candidate who possesses an honest heart, good mind and record, and not someone who has gone in and out of court.

“In the meantime, it is best that Muhyiddin is retained as the caretaker prime minister until the next election.

“Perhaps, the general election can be held in the next two to three months to elect a new government and a new prime minister,” he said.