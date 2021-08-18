In Kedah, floods wreak havoc in several areas in Yan

YAN (Aug 18): Several villages and residential areas around Gunung Jerai here were hit by floods believed to have been caused by water surges from the waterfall areas at the foot of the mountain today.

A Kedah Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the incident that occurred at around 4pm also caused water to swiftly overflow and inundate residential areas, causing damage to roads and houses.

“The Kedah state operation team received a call from the MERS 999 system that flash floods and landslides had occurred around Gunung Jerai. The team then mobilised personnel from three nearby stations to the location of the incident.

“Based on preliminary reports, a landslide occurred at Kilometre 8, Gunung Jerai and two flash floods around Yan involving several villages,” he said in a statement today.

He said, the floods also affected several areas around Merbok, Sungai Petani.

According to him, the team was still receiving calls stating that there were individuals trapped in flood areas.

He said rescue teams had conducted searches around the peak of Gunung Jerai and several other settlements located near the affected areas.

“Search and rescue work is currently underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kedah Civil Defence Force also said in a statement that they received reports regarding flash floods hitting several villages in the Kuala Muda district.

Kampung Baru Gurun, Kampung Sungai Badak, Kampung Sungai Kunyit Atas, Kampung Tandop Batu and Kampung Sungai Batu are among the affected villages.

The Kedah Civil Defence Force stated that the water level rose to 1.5 metres, forcing the residents to be evacuated.

“Two relief centres have been opened at Surau Taman Gurun Jaya and House No 126 Kampung Sungai Badak 3, with 27 victims from seven families being placed at both the centres,” the statement read.

It added that the weather was improving as floodwaters begin to recede, although it was still drizzling.

Meanwhile, videos clips of the damage done to homes, roads and vehicles, along with trees being uprooted by the water surge and flash floods have gone viral on social media after some residents managed to record the incident on their mobile phones. – Bernama