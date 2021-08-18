Ismail Sabri most qualified PM candidate – Ahmad Maslan

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Umno is of the opinion that former deputy prime minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bera (Pahang), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, is the most qualified individual to be nominated as the ninth Prime Minister.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, said it was following the refusal of Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to be nominated as the candidate, apart from deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who did not meet the criteria, being a state assemblyman.

“Hence, we go to number three (in the party hierarchy) which is Ismail Sabri, who has experience as the minister in charge of Covid-19 and as a senior minister, as well as having experience as the leader of the opposition.

“He also has experience as a deputy prime minister, and I think he is the most qualified candidate on the list,” he told reporters when met at the lobby of Menara Dato Onn here today.

Ismail Sabri is the vice-president of Umno, while Ahmad Zahid is the MP for Bagan Datuk, Perak, and Mohamad is the assemblyman for Rantau, Negeri Sembilan.

Earlier, Umno held a meeting with PAS leadership, including its deputy president, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man; secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan and Central Committee member, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Kubang Kerian MP, said all 18 PAS MPs fully supported Ismail Sabri as the ninth prime minister, and stressed that their statutory declarations had been submitted to Istana Negara.

“We have discussed together and made a decision. So there is no problem, PAS solidly supports the candidate from Barisan Nasional,” said Tuan Ibrahim.

Yesterday, the Speaker of Dewan Rakyat, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, issued a notice for all 220 MPs to submit their candidate for Prime Minister to Istana Negara in writing by 4pm today.

The notice is to enable one of them, who commands the confidence of the majority, to be appointed as prime minister following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Pagoh MP, on Monday. – Bernama