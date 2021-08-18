Japan reiterates support for 2-state solution, independent Palestine

ANKARA (Aug 18): Japan on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for an independent state of Palestine, reported Anadolu Agency.

“Japan’s support for a two-state solution remains unchanged,” Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said in a meeting with Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas during an official visit.

“Japan supports the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people, including future independent state-building of Palestine,” read a Japanese Foreign Ministry statement.

Motegi is on a regional tour until Aug 24 that includes stops in Turkey, Egypt, Palestine, Israel, Iran, Jordan, and Qatar.

Japan has given more than US$2.1 billion to help Palestine since 1993, the minister said.

“Japan will continue to support Palestine facing long-standing conflicts and adversity amid Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Motegi “appreciated” the fact that the cease-fire between Palestine and Israel has largely held since May, expressing “hope that the parties concerned would implement concrete measures towards easing the tension and restoring confidence under the leadership of President Abbas,” the statement added.

Abbas expressed gratitude for Tokyo’s assistance to Palestine and vowed that “Palestine would continue close cooperation with Japan in all aspects.”

He also conveyed his determination to resolve issues with Israel through peaceful means.

“Both sides also exchanged views on the situation regarding China and Afghanistan, among others,” read the statement. – Bernama