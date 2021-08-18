Kapit Civic Centre to cease as Covid quarantine facility – Deputy Resident

KAPIT (Aug 18): The Covid-19 quarantine centre at the Civic Centre here will be closed soon in view of the small number of daily cases in Kapit Division, said Kapit Deputy Resident Galong Luang.

He said Kapit Disaster Management Committee had recommended the closure as the facility has not housed any Covid-19 patients since the middle of July.

“The quarantine centres at Bletih Stadium and Bletih Youth and Sports Hostel, which currently still house some Covid-19 patients, will also be recommended for closure once the patients are discharged,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Kapit Civic Centre, Bletih Stadium and Bletih Youth and Sports Hostel were among four quarantine centres set up here since the start of the year. The other was at Rumah Temuai 2.

Galong said once the three venues cease to be quarantine centres, Covid-19 patients will be placed at Rumah Temuai 2 and Kapit Hospital.

He attributed the small number of Covid-19 daily cases in Kapit Division to the high vaccination rate, with over 80 per cent of the population aged 18 and above having already been inoculated.

During height of the pandemic here in April, May and June this year, Kapit Civic Centre and Bletih Stadium housed over 200 patients each, while the Bletih Youth and Sports Hostel had some 100 patients.

Rumah Temuai 2 housed only about 20 patients.