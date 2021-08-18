Longhouse in Sri Aman put under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 18): A longhouse in Sri Aman has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in today’s Covid-19 statement said Rh Mara, Gran C Stumbin, will be placed under EMCO starting today till Aug 24.

SDMC also informed that the EMCO at Kampung Jirok in Simunjan has been extended from Aug 18 to 23. It was previously placed under EMCO from Aug 4 to 17.

Meanwhile, the committee announced the end of EMCO for seven localities today.

These included five longhouses in Sri Aman, namely Rh Gunong, Kampung Samak, Undop; Rh Lansam Anak Kubu, Kampung Kandis Asal, Pantu; Rh Laham Anak Mada, Kampung Bangkong Engkabang, Pantu; Rh Igoh Anak Atut, Kampung Selanjan Jalong, Pantu; and Rh Faizal, Kampung Engkeramut.

The other two localities were the estate workers’ quarters at Sungai Kubud, Ladang Keresa, Sebauh, Bintulu and Rh Juan, Skim B, Bintangor in Meradong.