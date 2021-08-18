Lorry driver killed, attendant injured in crash

SARIKEI (Aug 18): The driver was killed while the attendant injured after a lorry laden with bricks they were in crashed at Jalan Merurum, Julau near here yesterday afternoon.

Head of Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department Nicholas Belulin, who led seven men to the scene on receiving a distress call at 12.39pm, said the lorry skidded and plunged into a 10-meter ravine.

“When we arrived at the scene, the attendant with injuries to his head and other parts of his body managed to get out of the lorry by himself, and was sent by members of the public to Nanga Sekalong Health Clinic,” he said.

The driver was still trapped in his seat. The firefighters sprang into action to extricate him, Nicholas said.

“However, he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics who arrived in an ambulance.”

The driver is identified as Raddy Gudet, 37 and the injured attendant as Boniface Beruang Tinggom, 25.

Raddy’s remains were handed over to the police for further action.

The police are meanwhile investigating the case. Four of them were also present when the rescue operation was being carried out.