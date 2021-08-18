Muda to file fresh application over rejection of its appeal to be registered

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and 12 other individuals will file a fresh judicial review application to challenge the decision of Home Minister and Registrar of Society (RoS) in rejecting the appeal to register the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) as a political party.

This was informed by lawyer Lim Wei Jiet, representing Syed Saddiq and 12 others, when contacted by reporters today.

“In today’s proceedings, we withdrew the previous judicial review application against the Home Minister and RoS on the grounds that it is academic because on Aug 12, the Home Minister had made a decision on the appeal.

“The court granted our application with no order as to costs. However, we will file another suit today or tomorrow to challenge the minister and RoS’ decision to reject Muda’s appeal,” he said when contacted after the online proceedings before High Court Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin.

Syed Saddiq, who is the founder of Muda, and 12 others, filed the application on April 26 and had obtained leave to initiate a judicial review’s application on May 25.

In the application, they are seeking a mandamus order for the Home Minister to reach a decision under Section 18 of the Societies Act 1966 on their appeal against the RoS’ decision in refusing to register Muda as a political party on Jan 6. – Bernama