Proposed National Day celebration program to be refined

KOTA KINABALU: The proposed implementation of the State-level National Day celebration on August 31 will be refined, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The need arises after taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“On the advice of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, we will refine the proposals related to the program for the celebration based on the current situation of the Covid-19 cases in the state.

“The State Cabinet will be informed of the views and advice given by His Excellency Tun Juhar and use it as a guide in making the final decision on how the celebration will be implemented later,” he said.

Masidi, who is also the State National Day Celebration Main Organising Committee chairman, said in the original proposal for the program, the event will involve 300 invitees who have completed their vaccination.

They will also need to undergo a Covid-19 swab test before attending the program, he said, adding that the event is limited to only one hour.

Masidi said this after a courtesy call on Tun Juhar at the Istana Negeri on Wednesday.

According to him, the purpose of the visit was to brief the Head of State on the celebration and to ask for the latter’s views on the implementation of the program during the pandemic.

Masidi added that the number of Covid-19 cases which reached 2,000 on August 17 should be taken into account by the community and be seen as a sign to take appropriate action to prevent more infections.