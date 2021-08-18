PSB to back Shafie as alternative PM candidate, should Anwar fail to be chosen

KUCHING (Aug 18): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will support Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as an alternative prime ministerial candidate if Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is not chosen, said PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said this is because it will be the first time in Malaysia’s history that an East Malaysian could become the leader of the nation — an opportunity not to be missed.

“If an East Malaysian becomes the Prime Minister of Malaysia, it will fulfil the dreams of Sarawak and Sabah to restore their eroded rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said PSB believes the next prime minister should be from the PH alliance, which was elected during the 14th general election (GE14).

According to the Bawang Assan assemblyman, PH still carries the mandate of the people and, as such, PSB would maintain its stand to support PH as the choice of the people.

“PSB has always maintained one consistent stand and that is to respect the wishes of the people conveyed through the ballot box in GE14. PSB has never wavered from its principles that the party that carries the mandate of the rakyat is the legitimate government.

“That is why PSB has never supported the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government unlike Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which initially supported the PH government under Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) and then used its kingmaker votes to put the unelected PN alliance into power,” he said.

Following Dr Mahathir’s resignation as PH prime minister in February 2020, GPS had conveyed its support for him to the Agong.

Wong said it is PSB’s understanding that GPS has not seen fit to throw its support behind Shafie to become prime minister and instead chosen to back an Umno candidate to take over from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“GPS had abandoned Barisan Nasional (BN) in the wake of the BN defeat in General Election 14 in 2018 by forming a new alliance called GPS and declaring itself to be independent. Yet, in an about-turn, it is now getting back into bed with its former BN partners.

“This shows that GPS is being opportunistic and acting in its own self-interests and not in the interests of Sarawak. If GPS cared about Sarawak and its eroded rights under MA63, it should give its all-out support for an East Malaysian candidate to become the next Prime Minister of Malaysia,” Wong said, adding it is pointless talking about fighting for Sarawak’s rights if one is not prepared to walk the talk.

The Opposition bloc had earlier said that Anwar and Shafie were its first and second choice as candidate for prime minister.

Today, Shafie lamented the absence of support from GPS to realise the appointment of a Malaysian prime minister from Borneo this time around.

He said in spite of his pledge and efforts to realise this wish, it could not be easily achieved without GPS’ support.

“It is not for myself, it has been agreed by our forefathers under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) that the Bornean states shall have equal rights as a region,” he told The Borneo Post.

GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi recently said the coalition is willing to render its support to Umno vice-president Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the next prime minister.