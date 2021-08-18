Sabahans help Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU: A group of Sabahans last weekend packed and delivered food packages to about 200 Sabahan families within Klang Valley area that are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

The activity was organized in collaboration with an NGO Food Aid Foundation, sponsor Soka Gakkai Malaysia (SGM) and the Facebook group members of Sabahans In KL as a trial.

Organizing chairman Jason Manson in a statement yesterday said areas covered by the group are Kuala Lumpur, Puchong, Seri Kembangan, Balakong, Shah Alam, Jenjarom, Klang, Kajang, Rawang and Putrajaya among others.

Jason, who led the group is a chef from Penampang

“We identified Sabahans in need through an online registration form circulated on social media among Sabahans in those areas.

“Most of the Sabahans that received the aid are those who lost their jobs or their income affected by the crisis.

“With the success of the trial, the group plans to organize similar activity in two weeks time in a larger scale,” he said.