SDMC: 11 new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 18): Eleven new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Sarawak today, of which six were workplace clusters and five community clusters, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily statement that three of the workplace clusters were detected in Kuching, and one each in Serian, Sibu and Selangau.

In Kuching, the Jalan DBKU Cluster involved workers at a local government administrative centre at Jalan DBKU, Petra Jaya where 15 individuals including the index case have tested positive for Covid-19 while another 129 have tested negative.

There is also the Jalan Tenaga Cluster involving workers at an agriculture produce processing factory at Jalan Tenaga, Bintawa Industrial Estate here which infected 13 including the index case out of 142 screened.

SDMC said a third workplace cluster in Kuching is the Central Park Batu Tiga Cluster, which infected 12 out of the 52 individuals screened.

This cluster involved a stall operator and workers at a food premises at Central Park Commercial Centre in Third Mile, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here, the committee added.

In Serian, the Batu 25 Jalan Kuching-Serian Cluster was traced back to occupants of a workers’ accommodation at a brick factory located at Mile 25, Jalan Kuching-Serian, Siburan.

The committee said 36 individuals including the index case have tested positive out of the 52 individuals who were screened.

Out of the positive cases, 11 were new cases reported today.

The Tanjung Kibong 2 Cluster in Sibu involved occupants of a workers’ accommodation of a shipping company at Lorong Tanjung Kibong 2 (Sungai Igan) which had infected 17, including eight foreigners.

Seven of the cases were newly reported today.

SDMC said 60 individuals were screened from this cluster. While 30 were tested negative, 13 were still waiting for their lab test results.

It said in Selangau, the Dijih Cluster involved occupants of a workers’ accommodation at an oil palm plantation in Dijih which infected 13 individuals including the index case out of 33 screened. Five of the cases were new today.

On the five community clusters, SDMC said four were detected in Serian, all of which involving villages in the district.

The Kampung Sungai Linsat Cluster recorded the highest number of positive cases among the four at 65 including the index case.

It involved residents of a village at Balai Ringin which is under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO). The cluster also resulted in a death case, SDMC added.

The Semada Cluster was traced back to residents from three villages namely Kampung Semada Tengah, Semada Mawang and Semada Belatok at Kampung Semada, off Jalan Serian-Sri Aman at Balai Ringin, Serian.

A total of 55 were found positive including the index case while another 21 have tested negative, said the committee.

It said the Tanah Mawang Cluster in Serian had detected 54 positive cases including the index case thus far.

A total of 77 individuals were screened where 23 have tested negative, SDMC added.

It said the fourth community cluster in Serian dubbed Ensebang Plaie Cluster had detected 34 positive cases out of the 38 individuals who were screened.

SDMC said the fifth community cluster was traced back to a village at Jalan Kampung Muara Texas, off Jalan Sungai Bako in Petra Jaya here.

“he Kampung Muara Texas 2 Cluster has detected 43 positive cases including the index case out of the 135 individuals who were screened.

Meanwhile, the committee also announced that the end of the Semuja Cluster in Serian after no new cases were detected from this cluster in the past 28 days.

There are currently 119 active clusters in the state with 16 clusters recording an increase of 113 new positive cases today.

They are the Bungey 2 Cluster (38); Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster (19); Jalan Akses Cluster (13); Batu 25 Jalan Kuching-Serian Cluster (11); Tanjong Kibong 2 Cluster (7); Mega Suai Cluster (5); Dijih Cluster (5); Sungai Menok Cluster (4); Sega Cluster (2); Tembok Sri Aman 2 Cluster (2); Kampung Kakeng Cluster (2); Kampung Paya Mebi Cluster (1); Kampung Git Cluster (1); Taman Indah Landeh Cluster (1); Jalan Lembah Hijau Cluster (1); and Kampung Bintawa Tengah Cluster (1).