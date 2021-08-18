Sexual assault claim: Copy of suit submitted to Anwar’s legal firm today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): A suit filed by a former research assistant to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim against the PKR president has been delivered to the legal firm representing him by hand.

The suit was submitted by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther as the plaintiff on July 14 on claims of a sexual assault on him at Anwar’s residence three years ago.

Counsel Mahajoth Singh who is representing Muhammed Yusoff said the writ and the statement of claim had been submitted today to the lawyer representing Anwar as defendant from the legal firm, Ranjit Singh & Yeoh at its office in Solaris Dutamas, here.

“The court also set Sept 9 for further case management,” he said when contacted by reporters after a case management via e-review before High Court deputy registrar Idamasliza Maarof, today.

In his statement of claim, Muhammed Yusoff, 28, alleged the sexual assault took place on Oct 2 2018 at the residence of Anwar, 73 in Segambut when he was asked by Anwar’s private secretary, Shukri Saad to deliver a speech text in conjunction with the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi organised by the Indian High Commission to the defendant.

The plaintiff alleged Anwar sexually assaulted and molested him while he rejected the defendant’s moves and asked him to stop committing the act.

He claimed the defendant then appeared upset and disappointed and before leaving the defendant told the plaintiff , “I want to do this again” in which the plaintiff replied that he would never be alone in a room with the defendant.

After the incident, Muhammed Yusoff claimed there was no communications between them for about a month, even though the plaintiff was still working with the defendant in the office before being shifted to Yayasan Aman.

The plaintiff, who resigned from Yayasan Aman on June 24 2019, said a police report was made against Anwar on Dec 7 2019 and the plaintiff took a polygraph test at the police headquarters in Bukit Aman on Dec 17 the same year and claimed the defendant declined to take the test.

According to Muhammed Yusoff, the Attorney-General’s Chambers had issued a media statement that there was insufficient evidence to charge Anwar.

The plaintiff alleged as a result of the incident, he was accused of plotting the bring down and destroy the political career of the defendant apart from giving mental health impact to the plaintiff from criticism from political leaders supporting Anwar as well as members of the public.

As such, the plaintiff is claiming compensation for special, general, aggravated and exemplary damages and interest as well as other reliefs deemed fit by the court. – Bernama