SUPP want new PM, federal govt to focus on Covid-19 battle and economy

MIRI (Aug 18): Sarawakians want an end to the political imbroglio in Malaysia and the new Prime Minister and federal government to focus on leading the country out of the Covid-19 health and economic quagmire, according to the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP).

In a statement yesterday, its secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew said the top priority should be fighting Covid-19 and not fighting among politicians for power as frontliners have been stretched to the limit after more than one and a half years of battling the pandemic.

“These few days are critical for the future of the nation and the party hoped that the formation of a new Federal government will put an end to all political quarrels and focus on the well-being of the country and the people.

The party said it will leave it to the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in picking the best Prime Minister to serve the people.

“Whoever forms the new Federal government, we hope that they will continue to respect the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Inter-Governmental Committee Report and all the Sarawak’s rights enshrined in the Federal Constitution and State Constitution.

“Sarawak government will continue to pursue to get back all the eroded rights over the years,“ Ting added.

The party thanked the immediate past and caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for his contributions and service to the country and Sarawak while respecting and supporting his decision to resign after losing his majority support.

On the Covid-19 situation, Ting continued, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has rolled out the vaccination program ahead of all other states but the threat remains as many fully completed individuals still contracted the Delta variant virus and risked spreading it to others who are not vaccinated.

The party salutes the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that holding the 15th General Election is not a good option when 20,000 cases are reported daily in the country and it could exacerbate the pandemic and economic misery.

It said Sarawak is fortunate to have a stable state government by GPS led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to tackle the outbreak and plan for the post Covid-19 economic recovery.

“Even though West Malaysia is caught in endless political turmoil, Sarawak is able to continue focus on the fight against the epidemic. We have achieved good results in the Covid-19 vaccination programme and topped the best compared to other states,“ said Ting.

Sarawakians are sick and tired of the behavior of some politician leaders fighting for power and hope the political turmoil in West Malaysia will be quickly resolved so that priority will be to reduce the number of confirmed cases, a return to normal lives and revitalising the economy to put Malaysia back on track.