Two road resurfacing projects slated for Senadin this year – Lee

MIRI (Aug 18): Two road resurfacing projects under the Senadin constituency’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) has been approved and will be implemented this year, said its assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

The state Transport Minister said the roads involved are at Taman Tung San and Taman Futee shophouse.

“The road resurfacing works for Jalan Taman Tung San will commence next month (September).

“For the road resurfacing project at Taman Futee shophouse, Miri City Council (MCC) will carry out the works before the end of this year,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Lee, who earlier inspected road resurfacing works at Taman Happy Riam here, said the project there was implemented under a special maintenance programme through the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris).

He said the road resurfacing for Taman Happy Riam, involving Jalan Happy, Jalan Happy 2 and 2a, Jalan Happy 4 and Jalan Happy 5, was requested by residents there last year and was completed in June this year at a cost of RM203,148.49.

During his visit to Jalan Happy 5, Lee asked MCC to include the area in the proposed list for drainage upgrading works next year to address flash flooding faced by folks living along the stretch.

Accompanying him on his visit were MCC assistant senior engineer Danel Chen, councillors Jeffery Phang and Kueh Chie Tiong, and Kapitan Jee Kee Hiong.