1,206 new Covid-19 cases for Sarawak as nationwide a record 22,948 cases reported

KUCHING (Aug 19): Sarawak continued to register four-digit new Covid-19 cases today with 1,206.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this pushed the state’s cumulative number of cases past the 92,000-mark to 92,016.

Nationwide a new record 22,948 cases were reported, bringing the cumulative sum of positive cases in the country to 1,489,460.

At the top of the list again was Selangor with 7,715 cases, well ahead of Sabah and Kedah, which recorded 2,583 and 2,137 cases respectively.

Four-digit cases were also registered in Penang (1,655), Johor (1,526), Kuala Lumpur (1,439), Perak (1,229), and Kelantan (1,271).

Other states and territories that also reported new cases were Melaka (737), Pahang (736), Terengganu (621), Negeri Sembilan (556), Perlis (42), Putrajaya (26), and Labuan (9).