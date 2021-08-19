44-seater express bus catches fire along Bintulu-Miri coastal road

BINTULU (Aug 18): A 44-seater express bus caught fire along the Bintulu-Miri coastal road this morning.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said fortunately no passengers were on board when the fire broke out.

Only one driver was in the bus at the time of the fire, he said.

Wan Kamarudin said the department received a distress call at around 8.44am.

A team of firefighters from Bintulu fire station was dispatched to the scene located about 23km from the station.

It is understood that the bus was completely destroyed in the fire.