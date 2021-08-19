50.2 pct of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated, says JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Malaysia is on track to achieve the targets set under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Program (PICK), with 50.2 per cent or 11,743,096 of the country’s adult population fully vaccinated as of yesterday.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV), through an infographic on Twitter, said 75.3 per cent or 17,625,760 people have received the first dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine administered through PICK, as of yesterday, to 29,368,856 doses.

“Today, more than 50 per cent of the country’s adult population has been fully vaccinated. We are on track to achieve the targets set for PICK. Thank you and congratulations to all involved. The hard work must continue,” it said.

According to JKJAV, 54 per cent of the country’s total population have received the first dose while 36 per cent have completed two doses.

Meanwhile, daily vaccinations recorded an increase to 531,114 doses yesterday compared to 525,111 doses on Tuesday, 188,474 of which were first doses while 342,640 were for the second. — Bernama