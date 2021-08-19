Abdullah hopes new PM will focus on economic recovery

SIBU (Aug 19): Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Abdullah Saidol hopes the new prime minister will focus on economic recovery rather than his own political interest.

Speaking to reporters after the symbolic handing over of Think and Thinker (T&T) Mini Lab items to SMK Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Hajjah Normah at Kingwood Hotel yesterday, he said although the political situation does not have great impact on Sarawak, the state government is equally disappointed with the current situation.

He said rather than focusing on polemic politics and own interests, the leadership must focus on the welfare of the people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are all aware of what is happening in Peninsular Malaysia. Whatever is happening at the federal side, let them deal with it, but of course, it does not mean that we do not care what is happening in the country, we do care because we are part of this nation.”

On another subject, Abdullah said the state government was able to come up with seven assistance packages worth about RM5 billion due to good management, good financial standing and peace prevailing in the state.

He also said the state government paid special attention to continuing development projects especially in the rural areas such as Rural Transformation Project (RTP).

“Many RTP projects have been delayed due to the MCO but the state government is hoping to complete them as soon as possible,” he said.

On the Covid-19 vaccination, Abdullah said the state government was looking into ways to ensure that those below 18 would be vaccinated before the reopening of schools.

Daro District Officer Bujang Rahman Seli, representative from Daro Education office Maling Encharang, principal of SMK Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Hajjah Normah Mordiana Nawi and Tegas senior manager Fredick Kevin were among those present at the event.