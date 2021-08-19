Aircraftman Nesly laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park

SIBU (Aug 18): The remains of the late Aircraftman Nesly Nabau, 27, who was killed during a shooting incident in Kota Samarahan last Friday were laid to rest at the Nirvana Memorial Park at 9.15am yesterday.

About 50 people, including family members and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel attended the sombre ceremony amidst a light drizzle held according to RMAF protocols.

Commander of RMAF Kuching Base Colonel Mohd Azuan Bohari was also present.

Earlier, the body was taken to his residence in Sarikei so that his family members could pay their last respects before it was taken to the Nirvana Memorial Park for burial.

Mohd Azuan also handed over a Jalur Gemilang to Nesly’s widow Jessica, 25, a nurse stationed in Tawau, Sabah.

In the incident last week, four RMAF personnel were killed at RMAF Camp Squadron 330 in Kota Samarahan.

Three of them, Cpl Mohammad Ehsan Sehamat from Asajaya Laut, Cpl Ho Swee Boon from Lundu and Nesly died at the scene. Cpl Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli from Siniawan died at Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan while receiving treatment.