Amend Federal Constitution, Standing Orders on appointment of PM, says former Bukit Mas MP

MIRI (Aug 19): Amendments need to be made to the Federal Constitution and Standing Orders on the procedure to be followed when a prime minister is appointed, opined former Bukit Mas MP Datuk Mutang Tagal.

He said the procedural amendments would apply to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Parliament, prime minister elect, government, and political parties, to avoid any ambiguity with the law and prevent further instances of the political impasse affecting the nation now.

“Looking at the future, the days of one dominant political party that held sway over the political landscape or one dominant coalition of political parties are over,” he said.

Mutang was responding to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree yesterday that the person confirmed by him as the 9th prime minister must undergo a vote of confidence in Parliament as soon as possible.

According to Mutang “as soon as possible” does not mean immediately.

“Better earlier than later to avoid extreme politicking, horse trading, ‘MP buying’, underhanded tactics to outdo each other,” he claimed.

He added Malaysians must vote wisely and political parties must work towards a dominant political party or dominant coalition of political parties in future to avoid similar scenarios.