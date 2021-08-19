Car passenger killed in head-on collision with pick-up at Jln Bau-Krokong

KUCHING (Aug 19): A passenger died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a pick-up truck at KM7 Jalan Bau-Krokong around 6.48pm yesterday (Aug 18).

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Valleri Lian, 40, from Kampung Bijuray Moggang, Bau.

“The deceased was with a 55-year-old female driver from the same village, who broke both her legs and a rib due to the accident,” Alexson said in a statement today.

He added that a witness claimed the pick-up truck went out of control at a road bend and veered into the oncoming lane, leading to the head-on collision.

Due to the impact of the collision, the car is said to have spun around before coming to a stop on the right side of the road.

The pick-up truck was driven by a 19-year-old, who suffered injuries to his right leg.

In the pick-up were two Indonesian men, aged 26 and 34, who suffered various degrees of injuries.

Medical personnel from Bau Hospital declared Valleri dead at the scene, while the car driver was transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.