Covid-19: Sarawak records four deaths, 1,206 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 19): Sarawak today reported four Covid-19 deaths despite recording a slight drop in new cases at 1,206 from yesterday’s 1,403, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said in its Covid-19 statement that the cumulative number of cases in the state to date was at 92,016, and death toll at 495.

Kuching had once again recorded the highest number of cases albeit the latest figures of 291 today was a significant drop from yesterday’s 557.

Also registering three-digit cases were Serian and Samarahan with 183 and 126 cases respectively.

New cases were also recorded in 31 other districts namely Bau (88), Simunjan (83), Lundu (66), Belaga (46), Bintulu (38), Tatau (37), Asajaya (37), Pusa (32), Sibu (31), Mukah (21), Kanowit (20), Selangau (15), Tebedu (12), Subis (12), Sri Aman (10), Dalat (10), Saratok (8), Betong (6), Miri (5), Kapit (5), Julau (5), Lubok Antu (4), Song (4), Meradong (3), Beluru (2), and one each in Sarikei, Kabong, Lawas, Daro, Sebauh and Telang Usan, said SDMC.

SDMC said 746 of the new cases today were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 95 from screenings of individuals from active clusters; 236 from other screenings at health facilities; and 126 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities.

There was also an Import A case involving an individual who had returned from Holland, and two Import B cases where the individuals had returned or entered from Kuala Lumpur.

All fatalities today involved men of which three from Kuching had died at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here.

One of them was a 59-year-old, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 8, with a history of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, stroke, heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

The other victim, aged 71, had hypertension and cancer and had tested positive on August 12.

The third victim in Kuching was aged 69 and had hypertension, diabetes and asthma. He tested positive on August 14.

The fourth death involved a 56-year-old from Tatau who died in Bintulu Hospital.

SDMC said the man tested positive on July 26. He had a history of hypertension, gout and end-stage renal disease.

Meanwhile, a total of 646 Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

The committee said 372 were discharged from SGH and Kuching; 61 from Serian PKRC; 52 from Unimas PKRC; 46 from Sibu Hospital and PKRC; 43 from Betong PKRC; 23 from Bintulu Hospital and PKRC; 20 from Miri Hospital and PKRC; 16 from Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC; 12 from Mukah PKRC; and one from Sarikei Hospital and PKRC.

SDMC added that the total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 80,843 or 87.86 per cent out of the cumulative cases.

SDMC also said that 10,493 active cases were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 5,907 were being treated at SGH and Kuching PKRC; 1,370 at Serian PKRC; 1,314 at Unimas PKRC; 435 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC; 404 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC; 290 at Betong PKRC; 246 at Miri Hospital and PKRC; 223 at Mukah PKRC; 139 at Sri Aman Hospital; 128 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC; 22 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC; and 15 at Lawas PKRC.