Covid-19: SDMC tells public not to spread unverified news following speculations of Kuching lockdown

KUCHING (Aug 19): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is appealing to all not to share unverified news or information pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SDMC’s advisory came after speculations earlier today that the committee might announce to impose a lockdown on Kuching in light of the recent rise in infections.

“All latest development and official information with regards to Covid-19 will be issued by the SDMC.

“We appeal to all to cooperate with us in not sharing and spreading news that is not verified or fake which is relevant to Covid-19 through social media, print media and ‘social messaging’,” said SDMC in its daily Covid-19 statement today.

The committee advised those who have queries to call its Operation Room on 082-443991.

Earlier today, a reliable source said Kuching, which has been recording most of the new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, would likely not be placed under a lockdown.

The source said SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas would issue a statement on the matter.

Prior to this, SDMC had a meeting but it was not known what had transpired there.

Before the meeting was called, it was speculated that Kuching might be placed under a lockdown due to the recent spike of Covid-19 cases.

For over a week, most of the new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state have been from Kuching District.